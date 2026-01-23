Haldiram Snacks Food appoints Rajiv Singh as VP – Head of Marketing & Growth for QSR

Haldiram Snacks Food has recently appointed Rajiv Singh, former head of growth & marketing - ITC Food Tech as its vice president – head of marketing & growth, for its QSR business, effective January 2026. In the new role, Singh will focus on building and scaling Haldiram’s QSR business across India and overseas markets.

During his stint at ITC, Singh played a key role in building ITC’s cloud kitchen and food-tech initiatives, spanning brand creation, digital-first growth strategies and new-format expansion.

Prior to ITC, he led brand marketing and strategic alliances at Happilo International, driving D2C growth, portfolio expansion, digital marketing and influencer-led campaigns. Earlier roles include leadership positions at Blackberrys Menswear, where he worked across brand transformation, retail marketing and large-scale IP creation, as well as stints at Cheil Worldwide handling retail visual merchandising for Samsung India, and Spencer’s Retail overseeing regional marketing operations.