Haldiram’s elevates Divya Batra as vice president – marketing

Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd. has elevated Divya Batra to the role of vice president – marketing. In her new position, Batra will lead brand strategy, innovation, and digital initiatives for the legacy Indian snacking giant.

Batra, who has been with Haldiram’s since May 2022, previously served as head of marketing. With over 18 years of experience, she has built a career spanning brand transformation, category growth, and consumer marketing across food and FMCG sectors.

Before joining Haldiram’s, she spent over a decade at McCormick & Company (Kohinoor Foods), where she spearheaded e-commerce expansion, packaging revamps, and integrated campaigns with chef Ranveer Brar. Earlier, she also worked with Narang Group.

Announcing her elevation on LinkedIn, Batra wrote, “Thrilled to share my next chapter at Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., stepping into the role of vice president – marketing. Excited for what lies ahead, new challenges, bold ideas, and opportunities to take this legacy brand to even greater heights.”

Her appointment comes at a time when Haldiram’s continues to strengthen its marketing and innovation capabilities amid growing competition from domestic and global snacking brands.