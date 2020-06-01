Hansa Customer Equity names Neeraj Pratap Sangani Chief Operating Officer

Neeraj runs his own blog on tech, data & analytics called www.cxmlab.com.
Hansa Customer Equity, part of the R K SWAMY HANSA Group, has appointed Neeraj Pratap Sangani as the Chief Operating Officer.
Neeraj, is an Alumni of UCLA Anderson School of Management and a keen proponent of Behavioural Economics having completed his professional certifications from the Institute of Data & Marketing, London and the Rotman School of Management, Toronto. He runs his own blog on tech, data & analytics called www.cxmlab.com.
Commenting on the appointment, S Swaminathan, Co-founder & CEO of Hansa Cequity said: “Neeraj is a big believer of the Hansa Cequity vision and has been working relentlessly to drive thought leadership, client-centricity culture, execution focus & process excellence. He has more than 25 years’ experience in business & marketing consulting, brand building, strategic marketing, and digital marketing. He has strong domain knowledge of Customer Experience Management, having developed and executed data-driven marketing programs, data integration projects including customer life cycle management, customer segmentation and customer engagement programs for clients across different verticals.”
Shekar Swamy, Group CEO of R K SWAMY HANSA said, “Neeraj moved to Hansa Cequity three years ago from R K SWAMY BBDO. We have seen him grow in professional capability for 20 years. He is well placed to execute the Group vision of the emerging convergence of technology, analytics, digital & marketing services for brands & companies. With his energy and focus, Hansa Customer Equity will continue to serve clients well.”
Observed Neeraj on his appointment: “With strong investments in analytics, technology and marketing consulting teams, Hansa Customer Equity is a leader and innovator in the data-driven marketing space. The company has deep partnerships with leading technology companies to assist clients on their technology and digital transformation plans. As a part of the R K SWAMY HANSA group that has built depth across varied disciplines, we are uniquely placed to provide clients with a multi-discipline approach with focus on results.”
Neeraj is an avid theatre enthusiast who writes, directs, and acts in Hindi plays. His Play 'Kashmir. Hum Kya Chahte?' has been performed across Mumbai including the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in 2017. His next play - The Apostrophe in my Life - has been well received and was playing in theatres till currently.