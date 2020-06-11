Hansa Research appoints Piyali Chatterjee as SVP and National Head – CX Practice

Piyali also contributes her experience of Insights Division and had managed the CX Domain expert role for Kantar South Asia.
Piyali has several years of experience in market research and customer engagement & experience (CX), consulting across sectors notably, BFSI, e-commerce, durables, telecom, retail, real estate, petroleum, Auto, FMCG, telecom, manufacturing among others. She also contributes her experience of Insights Division and had managed the CX Domain expert role for Kantar South Asia.
Piyali’s experience includes effective customer journeys and build customer centric strategies for clients all these years. In prior to her professional experience. Piyali also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from Google. Piyali’s expertise on customer experience & strategy have got recognized in multiple forums & publications.
Praveen Nijhara, CEO Hansa Research Group said on Piyali joining the team “Customer Experience has been gaining significance in India over the last few years and most organisations are realising the strategic importance of having CX programs within the company. I am sure our clients will benefit extensively with the years of experience that Piyali brings with her in the area of customer experience”
Piyali said on her appointment: “I am very happy to join Hansa Research and look forward to a long and meaningful engagement with the entire team and clients here. Even after cso many years in this industry I find market research to be equally enriching and stimulating due to the changing customer behaviours and advent of newer technology around AI and big data analysis. I look forward to closely work with Hansa and grow with this brand.”
Besides work, she spends time in pursuing hobbies, she is a trained classical dancer and singer. She is also a vivid traveller who enjoys cooking and experimenting with food.