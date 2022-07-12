Hansa Research appoints Sandeep Ranade as EVP & Quantitative Research Head

Prior to this, he was with Kantar as Executive Director and Head of Media (South Asia).
Hansa Research announced the appointment of Sandeep Ranade as the executive vice president (EVP) & national head of quantitative research. Sandeep has been associated with the research industry for nearly 27 years. He has extensive experience in FMCG, telecom and the media sectors across brand, creative and media domains. He has also led teams across locations to help clients build their brands and solve their critical business issues.
In his professional journey, he has led multiple global studies including developing a windows-based software for analyzing NRS (National Readership Survey) 1995 data with a team of software developers. He was also the team lead for setting up a panel for monitoring lubricant usage in trucks (2003-2004) and also transitioned Customer Satisfaction study for a large telecommunication client in Africa (across 16 countries).
Commenting on Sandeep Ranade’s appointment, Praveen Nijhara, chief executive officer (CEO), Hansa Research adds, “We are pleased to welcome Sandeep to our organization. His vast experience will further help advance our research expertise and deliver more valuable insights to our clients. I’m confident he will play an important role in Hansa’s growth in the coming years.”
Commenting on his new role Sandeep Ranade, executive vice president (EVP) & Head - Quantitative Research, Hansa Research said, “I am excited to be a part of the Hansa Research Group. Being the largest consumer insights company in India, Hansa is known in the research industry for its innovative and path breaking studies. I look forward to working with the team who has pioneered some benchmarks in the market research industry.”
Having completed his education in PGDBM (Marketing and Finance) from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune and B.E. Mechanical with Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Sandeep has many awards to his credit for his exceptional contribution to the research industry.