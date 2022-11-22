Happilo onboards Amit Tiwary as CFO

At Happilo, Tiwary will be driving the strategic reorientation of the organization.
Happilo, D2C gourmet dry fruit snack brand, has on-boarded Amit Tiwary as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tiwary, a Chartered Accountant by qualification, has over 14 years of experience in the field and will spearhead the strategic reorientation of the organization by developing and evaluating new business models.
At Happilo, Tiwary’s vision will be to support the bullish growth plans of the brand with a focus on profitability by strengthening the fundamental systems, processes, and governance. He will also be leading the growth of the brand towards its ultimate goal of an IPO in the near future.
Speaking of joining the team, Amit Tiwary, CFO, Happilo, says, “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of the team currently working on building the brand. I look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders to accelerate the company’s aggressive growth plan while keeping an eye on profitability.”
Speaking of the joining, Vikas D Nahar, CEO, Happilo, says, “We are delighted to welcome Amit at Happilo. He brings to the table a wealth of experience from managing FMCG brands, where he has been instrumental in driving growth. This empowers Happilo to identify new growth opportunities. With his expertise, we are confident in achieving our goals on a rapid scale.”
Prior to joining Happilo, Amit was leading the finance team of Nissin as their CFO of India Business. He has also been associated with large multinational companies such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), AstraZeneca India, and Nissin India