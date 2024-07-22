Hareesh Tibrewala joins Anhad as chief executive officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tibrewala recently stepped down as the co-founder and board member of Mirum India.
Hareesh Tibrewala has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Anhad. He announced the news on his LinkedIn page. Anhad Consultancy Services, led by Hareesh Tibrewala, will help organisations to craft and build digital solutions.
Tibrewala, a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, previously served as the CEO of Mirum earlier this year. Following his departure as joint CEO, he continued with Mirum India as a co-founder and board member until June 2024.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from VJTI Mumbai and a Master of Science from the University of Southern California, USA.