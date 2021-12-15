Hari Darshan ropes in Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador

Chawla will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all new range of Incense Sticks from Hari Darshan.
Hari Darshan as a part of its growth and communication strategy has announced Juhi Chawla as the brand ambassador.
Chawla said, "Authenticity, originality and honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most! I am absolutely honored and delighted to be associating with one of the most iconic companies - Hari Darshan."
Goldy Nagdev, managing director - Hari Darshan Sevashram commented, "An astute artist, star, beauty queen, professional, entrepreneur, mother and philanthropist... That's Juhi Chawla for you. We are thrilled to have Juhi Chawla as the brand ambassador for Hari Darshan. For over 50 years our brand Hari Darshan has stood for Devotion, belief, positivity, wellness and bliss. We believe Juhi represents each of these values to perfection. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the company further especially when we are strongly focusing on expanding the brand."
Eggfirst Advertising, the AOC for Hari Darshan, has played a pivotal role in making this dream collaboration a reality. From identifying Juhi Chawla as the perfect brand ambassador, facilitating the association to conceptualizing and executing the still-to-be-released, clutter-breaking 360-degree campaign, Eggfirst has been at the forefront of it all.
Ravi Banka, founder & managing director – Eggfirst, said, “Hari Darshan is a strong legacy brand that has won hearts across the country. Juhi Chawla perfectly matches the brand personality with its new brand promise of ‘Mehke Mann, Hoke Prasann.”
Eggfirst is a full-service advertising agency, delivering brand successes for over 17 years. The agency is known for its expertise at the cross-section of Rural India, Digital Marketing and Vernacular.