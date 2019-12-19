Hari Krishnan appointed CEO, Mullen Lintas

Speaking about Hari's appointment, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said "Mullen Lintas has created a name and stature for itself in a very short period of time and is poised for more. The reason for that lies in our commitment to always put the A-Team at Mullen Lintas. So, when we were looking for the best person to lead the agency as CEO, Hari was the natural choice. He has the best credentials in the country as a P&L leader, an entrepreneur and as a brand and idea champion. He is passionate about making the agency future oriented. Actually, he is passionate about almost everything he does :). We were fortunate that he also happened to be working at Lowe Lintas. Hari's appointment is another big step to ensure that Mullen Lintas lives up to its purpose of Challenger Thinking and offers clients a credible alternative to the top 2-3 agencies. His insatiable appetite for growth, challenges and creative excellence makes him the perfect candidate to drive Mullen Lintas into its next phase of growth and discovery.”