Hari Krishnan steps down as CBO from Tilt Brand Solutions

Hari Krishnan has stepped down as chief business officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, concluding an 18-month tenure that began in April 2024.

Advertisment

Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, Hari wrote, “Thank you Tilt Brand Solutions for an exhilarating 18 months. It was a fun ride filled with a flurry of exciting Brand Ideas, Campaigns, Pitches, New Biz Wins, everlasting friendships and a whole load of adrenaline that I’ll cherish forever. On to the next!”

Earlier, he had an 18-year stint at MullenLowe Lintas Group (MLLG), where he held several leadership roles, including his final position as CEO of Mullen Lintas.

Previously, he held key leadership roles as President at MullenLowe Lintas Group and CEO of MullenLowe Sri Lanka. His career also spans senior roles at Grey Group and Lintas, along with a corporate marketing position at Star TV.

This is a significant exit after Tilt Brand Solutions' key client Dream11 changed its business strategy. Dream11 shut down its real money gaming operations in response to the Online Gaming Act, 2025 in India. It intends to focus on non-money-based gaming, overseas markets, and other ventures like FanCode.