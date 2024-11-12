Hari Kumar G joins Swiggy Instamart as Senior VP of Business

Hari Kumar G has joined Swiggy as senior vice president of business - Instamart. The food delivery platform made the annoucement through a LinkedIn post.

With over a decade at Flipkart, he brings expertise in B2B, Product CX, Electronics, and Large. In his most recent role, he served as the business head of grocery, leading the business vision and execution for the grocery business across India .

Kumar is known for his customer-first approach and deep understanding of e-commerce, he has a track record of bold strategic decisions. He redesigned Flipkart's TV strategy and forged exclusive brand alliances.

In the past, he has also worked with Network18 and Cordys.