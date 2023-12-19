Harita Desai Jani elevated at Mswipe Technologies as CMO

Harita initiated her career in advertising, later transitioning to marketing at HSBC.
Mswipe Technologies, a Fintech company that provides digital payment solutions, has elevated Harita Desai Jani as chief marketing officer.
Harita is an accomplished and outcome-oriented marketing professional with over 18 years of experience across renowned Indian and global brands, specialising in building brand awareness, customer acquisition, engagement and retention.
With a substantial 14-year tenure at Kotak Mahindra Bank, she spearheaded marketing initiatives across various portfolios, encompassing Private Banking, mass-affluent and retail assets, catering to diverse audiences.
In her current role, she commenced as the head of marketing, emphasising the establishment of a robust digital ecosystem. Her focus involves crafting comprehensive digital and AI-enabled journeys from the merchant's initial point of contact throughout their lifecycle. She holds accountability for digital growth and acquisition and building brand awareness both in India and international markets.
The company has strengthened women leadership by elevating Ketan Patel as the co-founder. Nayantara Bhargava, chief business officer, formerly in charge of Mswipe Technologies' banking and partnerships, is currently in charge of fostering growth and expansion through solid banking and enterprise partnerships and working with partners to speed up their growth by utilising cutting-edge payment solutions globally.