Harley-Davidson appoints Jagdish Krishnan as chief digital officer

Last week, Harley-Davidson announced the appointment of its first ever chief digital officer - Jagdish Krishnan.
The new role of chief digital officer is responsible for building relationships with existing and new consumers by providing best-in-class digital experiences connected to the Harley-Davidson brand.
In this role, Krishnan will lead the development of a new digital strategy that will enable the company to deliver the most desirable customer retail experience, whether online or in dealerships, with innovative, direct-to-consumer technology supporting e-commerce and dealer digitization. This includes building seamless and satisfying digital interfaces with products, services, commerce and Harley-Davidson’s global dealer network. To enable this strategy, Krishnan will lead the modernization of Harley-Davidson’s global information systems that support all business operations.