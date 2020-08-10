Harley-Davidson appoints Jagdish Krishnan as chief digital officer

In this role, Krishnan will lead the development of a new digital strategy that will enable the company to deliver the most desirable customer retail experience, whether online or in dealerships, with innovative, direct-to-consumer technology supporting e-commerce and dealer digitization. This includes building seamless and satisfying digital interfaces with products, services, commerce and Harley-Davidson’s global dealer network. To enable this strategy, Krishnan will lead the modernization of Harley-Davidson’s global information systems that support all business operations.