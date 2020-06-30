HARMAN appoints Prathab Deivanayagham as Country Manager for India

“At HARMAN, we believe in providing the right opportunities to our talent to grow within the company. I’m incredible proud to see Prathab take on the mantle, after many years of successfully leading the automotive business into market leadership. With his experience and business acumen, we are confident that he will elevate the company to reach bigger heights. We thank Pradeep for his incredible contributions to our growth story, and look forward to a promising journey ahead with Prathab.” David added further.