Harmeet Chadha joins YES BANK as Chief Experience Officer

Harmeet Chadha has joined YES BANK as the chief experience officer. Before joining YES BANK, Chadha spent 11 years at Axis Bank.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Chadha is a senior banking professional with over two decades of experience. She has expertise in areas including customer experience, organisational culture, digital lean, process re-engineering, operations management, compliance, project management, and service quality.

Throughout her career, she has also worked with organisations such as HyperQuality, WNS, and HDFC Bank.