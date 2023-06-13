Harpreet Singh joins Spotify as director of sales

Prior to this, Singh has been associated with firms like Sony Pictures Networks India, JioSaavn, NetworkPlay Media.
Harpreet Singh, who has been working with Spotify as its account director for two years is now appointed as director of sales. The announcement came in a LinkedIn post shared by Singh.
In the LinkedIn post, Singh shares: I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director of Sales at Spotify. It has been a great journey in the last 2 years and I look forward to bringing in the next growth to our business along with a great team and bandmates! Special thanks to my mentors Arjun Ravi Kolady, Brad Grealy for continuous support and guidance throughout this journey.
In a career span of almost 14 years, Singh has been associated with firms like Sony Pictures Networks India, JioSaavn, NetworkPlay Media. He also has experience in digital media sales and brand solutions.