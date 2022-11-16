Harrish Bhatia steps down as DB Corp president

He will continue to work with the organisation in a different role.
Harrish M Bhatia, president of DB Corp, has stepped down, sources close to the development have confirmed. He will continue to work with the organisation in a different role.
Bhatia has worked at DB Corp for the last 21 years in different capacities. He joined as a vice president in 2001 and went on to become the CEO of Media/Entertainment and Consumer Durables divisions of DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division) in 2007. He was appointed the president in 2017.
Prior to joining DB Corp, he was with Turner Morrison, LG Electronics India, Onida and Aristocrat Luggage.