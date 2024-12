Advertisment

Harsh Sachdeva has joined OMG as director of strategy for OMD India. In this new role, he will be working on the Apple account. Prior to this, Sachdeva served as associate account director at AdGlobal360.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sachdeva has experience in planning, managing, and optimising digital campaigns for acquisition, engagement, branding, and retention. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations including Kenscio Digital Marketing, RailYatri.in, Baazi Games, and more.