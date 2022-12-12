Harsh Shah elevated to President-West; Ashit Chakravarty elected as the new Managing Partner at Dentsu Creative

Shah was elevated from managing partner to his new role within five months.
Five months into his tenure as managing partner, dentsu Creative (Dentsu Webchutney) has elevated Harsh Shah to the role of President-West. Shah has been with the company for little over six years, having joined the same as a vice president in May of 2017.
The agency has elevated Ashit Chakravarty to the position of managing partner. Chakravarty previously held the position of executive vice president-business before taking up his current role in November 2022. Chakravarty joined dentsu Creative back in December 2016 as VP- Account management and planning.
Shah entered the business in 2010 as an account director for Dentsu Webchutney. He worked with the agency for about four and a half years before joining Abbott Healthcare as chief manager-digital marketing, where he worked for about five months. After another short stint of about one and a half years with Reliance Broadcast Network, Shah returned back to dentsu Creative.
As the managing partner for the agency, Shah was responsible for new business acquisitions, large scale campaigns, and agency operations.
Chakravarty, who has taken up Shah's previous role as managing partner, helmed the brand marketing for insurance solutions providing startup zooper.com before joining the agency in 2016.