Harsha Bennur moves on from Amazon Web Services

Harsha Bennur, has recently quit Amazon Web Services . He was head - digital marketing, India Public Sector at AWS. He has now joined Slack, a channel-based messaging platform as head marketing, India.
Bennur is a seasoned marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in IT Hardware, Software, Product and Services with a consistent track record in building and translating business, sales and marketing vision into concrete action and delivering results.
In the past, he has worked with several IT firms like NetApp for around 8 years, Oracle as product marketing manager, Dell, IBM and Winfoware.