Hashtag Orange appoints former WPP CFO Su Yin Teh as an advisor for its international business expansion

In a strategic move to propel global growth and market penetration, an integrated marketing agency, Hashtag Orange, has announced the appointment of Su Yin Teh as their advisor for International Business Expansion.
In her career spanning over two decades, Su Yin Teh has worked with organisations such as WPP, GroupM, Essence and Viacom, among others. Holding finance positions across these companies, Su Yin brings with her experience in developing and leading initiatives, making informed investment decisions, and analysing and managing risks to ensure financial well-being. Especially in her role as EVP finance and operations of Essence APAC, Su Yin worked closely with other functions to optimise financial operations and manage strategic financial objectives for maximising commercial success across APAC.
Leveraging this expertise in her new role as advisor for International Business Expansion, Su Yin will be responsible for driving Hashtag Orange’s global market penetration and contributing to revenue growth. From developing growth strategies to conducting quarterly review meetings aligned with the business plan, her role will be pivotal in fulfilling the organisation’s business expansion goals.
Sharing his vision for the company with this appointment, Mukesh Vij, founder of Hashtag Orange, said, “Having accomplished remarkable milestones in India within the past 6 years, we are now poised for a global expansion that echoes our bold ambitions. With an extensive array of services and customised client solutions, we’re confident that Su Yin’s addition to our team will accelerate business growth. Her expertise will greatly benefit us in making the right strategic moves at the right time, ensuring that our global aspirations are not only realised but surpassed.”
Expressing her delight, Su Yin Teh said, “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Hashtag Orange and contribute to their international expansion endeavors. By collaborating with the talented individuals that make up Hashtag’s ingenious team, I hope to leverage our collective strengths to drive strategic initiatives that enhance our market presence. I look forward to making impactful contributions that propel the company towards global success.”