Hashtag Orange appoints former WPP CFO Su Yin Teh as an advisor for its international business expansion

Sharing his vision for the company with this appointment, Mukesh Vij, founder of Hashtag Orange, said, “Having accomplished remarkable milestones in India within the past 6 years, we are now poised for a global expansion that echoes our bold ambitions. With an extensive array of services and customised client solutions, we’re confident that Su Yin’s addition to our team will accelerate business growth. Her expertise will greatly benefit us in making the right strategic moves at the right time, ensuring that our global aspirations are not only realised but surpassed.”