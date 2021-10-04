Hashtag Orange makes senior level appointments

The three senior appointments include Suresh Joshi as Sr. Creative Director, Ratna Mishra as Associate Creative Director –Art and Abhishek Prakash Khankriyal as Associate Creative Director –Copy.

Suresh brings in multi-agency expertise with 15 years of work experience at some prominent players like Lowe Lintas, Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi on a diverse brand portfolio including LG Electronics, Sony, JP Group, Fortis, Future Brand, Amar Ujala, Dominos, Dabur, Funda Candy & Carl’s Jr.

Ratna has been the face behind several award-winning campaigns and has hands-on experience on brands like Samsung, Pepsi, Nestle, Maruti, Havells, Uber, ITC, Max Bupa, HDFC, JK TYRES etc. In her career span of over a decade she has worked with some of the prominent network digital & mainstream agencies like Havas worldwide, Group M, Dentsu and Cheil worldwide.

Abhishek Prakash Khankriyal, joins from Dentsu International and brings along a rich experience of over 10 years of having worked upon several award winning and functionally benefitting advertising campaigns across various brands.

Ratna, Abhishek & Suresh would spearhead their respective domains under the creative leadership of Gaurang Menon, Chief Creative Officer at Hashtag Orange.

Gaurang Menon, Chief Creative Officer,, Hashtag Orange, said, “ I’m delighted to Suresh, Abhishek and Ratna on board. They bring the right mix of experience across brands in both digital and mainline and are hungry to do more. As we move on to our next stage of growth and expansion, I’m sure they will add more value to the work we do for our partner brands.”

Adding further to it, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “With the recent pitch wins in view, we needed the best mix of thoughtful people to sail the ships on these brands. I am quite excited to extend our arms further, with so many creative capabilities added to our tribe of the un-commons at Hashtag Orange. I wish us all a benefitting journey ahead.”