Hashtag Orange onboards Bhav Sharma as new chief performance officer

Speaking about the new member, the founder of Hashtag Orange, Mukesh Vij, said, “We’re very excited to have Bhav Sharma onboard. Anyone who takes a look at his portfolio will know that there is a lot that can be learned from him. At Hashtag Orange, we’re looking forward to leveraging his industry insights to propel our growth as we expand our horizons. I also believe it is a great opportunity for us to chart new creative territories together.”