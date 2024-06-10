Hashtag Orange onboards Bhav Sharma as new chief performance officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hashtag Orange, an integrated marketing agency, has appointed its first chief performance officer, Bhav Sharma. With more than twenty years of experience, Hashtag Orange has bestowed on him the responsibility of scaling up its performance accounts across the country through this collaboration.
With this association, Hashtag Orange is thrilled to leverage Bhav Sharma’s insights from his experience in the industry, which ranges from fast food chains to financial solutions and from agricultural steel tools to new-age digital marketing. Sharma was previously associated with AdGlobal360, where he served as the associate vice president and head of performance marketing. His responsibilities in this role included team management, performance marketing, Meta partner program, and departmental training. Moreover, he has worked across B2B and B2C domains, including global brands like Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Maruti Suzuki, Care Health Insurance, and Sony.
Some of the other bankable areas of expertise Sharma brings to the table include people management, project planning and execution, training, business development, and data analysis. He also specialises in Search Engine Marketing (SEM), paid marketing, online and direct marketing, as well as media planning and buying, among other skills.
Speaking about the new member, the founder of Hashtag Orange, Mukesh Vij, said, “We’re very excited to have Bhav Sharma onboard. Anyone who takes a look at his portfolio will know that there is a lot that can be learned from him. At Hashtag Orange, we’re looking forward to leveraging his industry insights to propel our growth as we expand our horizons. I also believe it is a great opportunity for us to chart new creative territories together.”
Reciprocating the enthusiasm, Bhav Sharma said, “Hashtag Orange has caught the fancy of many industry stalwarts and upcoming professionals alike. So, it is surely an exciting journey for me here. I am confident that we’re ready to scale new heights and make the country stop and stare. The team here thrives on being creative, and I look forward to contributing while also learning from them.”