Hashtag Orange ropes in Gauri Awasthi as Chief Digital Officer

Hashtag Orange, one of India’s leading digital marketing solutions providers, has appointed Gauri Awasthi as chief digital officer. Gauri will be responsible for managing client relationships, social media, SEO, and the generation of digital revenue.
Gauri has over 20 years of rich and rewarding experience working with prestigious companies such as Fabindia, Amazon, Samsung, and HCL. She played a crucial role in driving digital transformation strategies and brand advocacy marketing with programmatic media for these companies. She is also honored with the "Women Influencer Of The Year Award (2021)" and the "Excellence in the Field of Social Media Award (2021)" by Adgully.
Welcoming Gauri onboard, Mukesh Vij, founder of Hashtag Orange, said, "We've started a digital transformation journey to enhance the nexus of digital and advertising. We are establishing a strong digital presence for our partner brands through content creation, marketing, advertising, and technological solutions at Hashtag Orange. We are thrilled to have Gauri on board since we believe her expertise and industry knowledge will be invaluable to our mission. We're getting ready for an exciting time."
Commenting on joining Hashtag Orange as CDO, Gauri Awasthi said, "Today, content consumption and consumer behavior have changed dramatically as a result of the evolution of social and digital media. We have entered an era in which technology has become predominant. I am thrilled to join the Hashtag Orange team and look forward to increasing its digital avenues by optimizing its innovative, cutting-edge digital offerings."
Sridharan Iyer - head of strategy said, “We are glad to have Gauri as part of our team. She brings with her an in-depth understanding of digital medium on one hand and on the other hand, has been on the Client side she understands the pulls and pressures of business while building brands. We believe that her varied experience will come in handy in aiding and abetting our Clients in creating brand wealth”.