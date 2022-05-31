Havas CX announces key appointments in India

Speaking about the appointments, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, said, “Over the past few years, we have partnered with brands to create business solutions with data and technology playing an integral role. As Arunima and Ashtad come on board, we’re embarking on the next phase of our rapid growth. The experience and expertise that both bring to the table will help us strengthen our offering further and empower us with the necessary tools to provide strong, strategic counsel to our clients.”

With over two decades of experience, Arunima has been instrumental in creating award-winning effective campaigns for brands including Pidilite, Godrej Group, Parle, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Kellogg’s, and Colgate, among others. In her current role, Arunima will head the business operations to streamline the process and work closely with the India Havas Creative team/Havas Village India to expand Havas CX’s scope across the group. She moves into Havas CX from Havas Life Sorento.

Ashtad has over a decade of experience in solving business problems with solutions that connect with their customers. At Havas CX, he will lead the data and analytics wing to build and develop the practice and enhance the customer-centricity of all offerings through data-led processes that’ll help clients arrive at better decisions. Through his career, Ashtad has managed an array of brands, including Škoda, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Pfizer, GSK, TCS and ITC foods, amongst others. He moves to Havas CX from Publicis.

Arunima and Ashtad will be further supported by the creative duo, Sarthak Ghose and Amarttya Majumdar along with Siddhant Natarajan who is a part of the customer success team. While Sarthak and Amarttya join Havas CX from WATConsult and AutumnGrey (Grey Group), Siddhant was previously a part of Publicis.