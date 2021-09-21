Havas Creative Group India appoints Amish Sabharwal as Senior ECD and Creative Head of Digital Experience

With over 13 years of work experience, Amish has several national and international awards to his name. He has worked with some of the leading agencies such as JWT, McCann, Dentsu Impact and Grey, during his career. He brings a rare combination of traditional brand-building skills with native digital thinking as he has led both digital and traditional offerings in his previous stint at Grey Delhi. Over the years, Amish has worked on some of the most prominent brands, namely, IKEA, Gatorade, Subway, Nescafe, Aircel, Nokia, Kurkure, Chevy Cruze, Lays, Airtel DTH and Pizza Hut, to name a few.