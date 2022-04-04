Havas Creative Group India appoints Samarpita Banerjee as Director Marketing & Communications

A media professional with over 10 years of work experience, Samarpita is a senior journalist having worked with some of India’s most reputed print and digital media organisations. She started her journalism stint with the coveted The Times of India in 2009, where she wrote on Lifestyle and Culture and later moved on to cover the Education sector for The Indian Express. She forayed into the Advertising and Marketing beat in 2015 with Exchange4media’s weekly magazine, Impact. In her last assignment as the Deputy Editor of Business Insider, Samarpita set up a new vertical for the publication to bring to life engaging stories from the world of advertising, media, and marketing.