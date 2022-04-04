Havas Creative Group India appoints Samarpita Banerjee as Director Marketing & Communications

She will report to Pritha Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Havas Group India, and will be based out of Mumbai.
Havas Creative Group India, the creative conglomerate of Havas Group India has appointed Samarpita Banerjee as director marketing & communications. She will report to Pritha Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Havas Group India, and will be based out of Mumbai.
Samarpita will work across all agencies of Havas Creative Group India, including Havas Worldwide, Havas CX, Think Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai, and Shobiz Havas Experiential. Sneha Pillai Ahuja, senior manager - marketing & communications, will continue to lead corporate communications of Havas Media Group India.
Havas Creative Group India is home to some of the most talented people in the disciplines of creativity, strategy, design, experiential, digital, customer experience (CX), and UI/UX. Our extensive in-house capabilities across all communication disciplines and best-in-class partners allow us to create customised, purpose-built solutions that help drive and maximise clients’ businesses. Its ethos and philosophy are firmly blended into Havas Group’s global framework of Meaningful Brands through which we make a Meaningful Difference to our client's businesses.
Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said, “The current momentum of Havas Group India is unparalleled. The complete transformation that the network has witnessed is not just on the back of outstanding business growth but also a result of several industry-first initiatives, like Havas Spark, UN Unstereotype Alliance, Women Who Inspire, Women Bounce Back programme, etc. This undoubtedly makes Havas Group India, perhaps the most progressive agency network in India that is deeply invested in making a meaningful difference to the industry and the community at large. With Samarpita coming on board, we will be able to build stronger, more meaningful chronicles around the legacy and the future we are building."
A media professional with over 10 years of work experience, Samarpita is a senior journalist having worked with some of India’s most reputed print and digital media organisations. She started her journalism stint with the coveted The Times of India in 2009, where she wrote on Lifestyle and Culture and later moved on to cover the Education sector for The Indian Express. She forayed into the Advertising and Marketing beat in 2015 with Exchange4media’s weekly magazine, Impact. In her last assignment as the Deputy Editor of Business Insider, Samarpita set up a new vertical for the publication to bring to life engaging stories from the world of advertising, media, and marketing.
Talking about her new role, Samarpita said, “Having interacted with some of the best global and Indian minds in advertising, marketing, and media over the last six years, I wanted to experience the ad world from even closer quarters. I have been following Havas Group India and its progress work for a long time. When I met Rana and Pritha and heard about the future plans, the new initiatives, and most importantly the progressive culture they are building, I felt like being a part of this journey and building a stronger narrative. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the Havas Creative Group India and its story.”