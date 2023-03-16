Havas Creative India appoints Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer

Commenting on his new role, Anirban said, “I join Havas Creative India with the conviction that I am entering an ecosystem designed for the future of this business, whether it is the 'Village model' (raising a brand does require a village) or unleashing the power of the data-driven Meaningful Brands framework to make an impactful difference to our brands and clients. I am super excited with what is being built in India (by Havas) and I look forward to working closely with stalwarts like Bobby, Tarun, Anu, and all the amazing leaders across the creative, media and health agencies in the group.