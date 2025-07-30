Havas Creative India appoints Tina Mansukhani Garg as President

Havas Creative India, the creative agency of Havas Creative Network India, has announced the appointment of Tina Mansukhani Garg as its new president. Garg, the former CEO & Founder of Pink Lemonade Communications, joins the agency with a mandate to accelerate growth and strengthen Havas Creative’s presence in the evolving South India market.

Based out of Bengaluru, she will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia. She will lead a 70+ member team at Havas Creative Bengaluru, managing key clients while focusing on expanding the agency’s creative and strategic footprint across the southern region.

She will also work closely with Kundan Joshee, managing director, Havas Creative India and Anupama Ramaswamy, joint managing director and CCO, Havas Creative India, to strengthen and accelerate the growth of the agency that has witnessed strong momentum, many new client wins, and above all a Gold at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in Havas Creative India’s continued commitment to expanding its presence across India and nurturing strong regional hubs that deliver integrated, culturally resonant, and globally relevant work.

With close to three decades of experience spanning branding, content, design, and digital strategy, Tina brings with her a deep understanding of integrated marketing and entrepreneurship. As the founder of Pink Lemonade, she built one of the most respected integrated marketing agencies in the region, serving over 1000 top global and Indian brands like Swiggy, Dell, GE Healthcare, Hyundai, PwC, Societe Generale and Mercedes, to name a few.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia said,

"South India is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving markets in the country, and we see immense potential for creative and business growth in the region. Tina’s appointment is a strategic move to deepen our footprint and leadership in this dynamic landscape. With her entrepreneurial spirit, deep understanding of brand-building, and proven leadership, I am confident she will help us unlock new opportunities, build stronger client partnerships, and elevate the creative ambition of our South operations. I’m delighted to welcome her to the Havas family."

Tina Garg, president, Havas Creative India said, “Joining Havas Creative India marks an exciting new chapter in my journey - from building an independent agency to now being part of a global creative powerhouse. What drew me to Havas is its bold vision, its commitment to purposeful creativity, and the opportunity to work across diverse categories at scale. Havas’ unique Village model - where creative, media, and health all seamlessly collaborate under one roof, was a big draw for me, as it enables integrated, future-forward solutions for clients. Being part of a network like Havas opens up avenues to create work that’s not just compelling, but truly transformative. I look forward to building breakthrough ideas, nurturing talent, and driving meaningful impact for our clients and communities alike."

