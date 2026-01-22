Havas CX India appoints Amandeep Singh Kochar as EVP - experience strategy & martech head

Havas CX India has appointed Amandeep Singh Kochar as executive vice president – experience strategy & martech head. Based in Gurugram, Kochar will report to Manas Lahiri, chief growth officer, Havas India, who also oversees Havas CX India’s operations.

In his new role, Kochar will focus on strengthening customer experience, martech, CRM and data analytics capabilities, while working towards deeper integration across Havas India agencies. His remit also includes supporting the network’s go-to-market strategy by aligning experience, data and technology across client engagements.

David Shulman, Global CEO, Havas CX said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Amandeep to the Havas CX team. In today’s landscape, brands are increasingly recognising the importance of uniting communications and experience. Amandeep’s leadership will empower our clients to gain deeper insights into customer needs and develop experiences that deliver on the promises brands communicate.”

Manas Lahiri, chief growth officer, Havas India, said: “Across markets, customer experience is emerging as the core driver of brand relationships, loyalty and long-term value, and today sits at the center of every client conversation. As brands navigate an increasingly complex marketplace, CX has become the lens through which strategy, creativity, data and technology must converge. Amandeep brings a rare blend of strategic depth, martech expertise, and regional leadership experience. His proven ability to build CX capabilities and drive growth will be critical as we further scale our CX strategy and GTM practice, deepen integration across Havas, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Amandeep Singh Kochar, EVP – experience strategy & martech head, Havas CX India said: “Havas India has emerged as one of the most progressive integrated networks today, with a powerful blend of creativity, data and media. Havas CX India is at an exciting inflection point where these capabilities are coming together with technology to deliver real business outcomes. There is no better place to build the future of CX, and I’m looking forward to partnering with Manas and the wider Havas teams to create scalable CX and martech solutions that deliver seamless, impactful consumer journeys.”

Kochar brings 15 years of experience across India and Southeast Asia, working with enterprise brands on customer experience, marketing technology and data-led transformation. His background includes work across first-party data programmes, CRM, personalisation, martech orchestration and marketing effectiveness.

Over the past year, he also undertook an independent consulting assignment focused on Bharat-first customers and brands. His client portfolio includes Ford, Colgate, Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo and BAT.