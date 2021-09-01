Havas Group India appoints Pritha Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer

Pritha is a media professional with over 15 years of work experience across marketing communications and journalism. Pritha began her career in business journalism in 2005, following which she worked with leading publications, including Afaqs, Financial Express, CNBC-TV 18 Storyboard, Campaign India, and The Economic Times, through the next decade. In 2016, she made the transition from journalism to corporate communications by launching the function for IPG Mediabrands India, where her most recent role was that of Senior Director, Marketing & Communications. During her five-year stint at IPG Mediabrands, Pritha worked closely with all the agencies under the IPG Mediabrands India network. Apart from leading the network’s Marketing and Communications function, Pritha worked closely with several other divisions of IPG Mediabrands India, including Human Resources, CSR, DE&I, Training and Development, Finance, Administration, building strong expertise and equity in the agency network structure.