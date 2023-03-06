Havas Group India appoints Tarun Jha as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India

Rana Barua, commenting on the appointment said “Over the last 4 years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of 7 agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”