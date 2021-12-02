Havas Group India restructures Havas Worldwide (Creative) leadership

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Despite the challenges of the last two years, as a network, we have witnessed unprecedented growth through new business wins, acquisitions and extending several global expertise to India. All of which has helped us build a marquee list of new clients and partnerships. Havas Group India has emerged as one of the strongest integrated networks in India, offering our clients effective solutions through collaboration and coming together of the best talent and expertise. I am confident both Arindam and Prashant will continue to drive excellence and take us to greater heights."