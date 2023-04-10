Havas India elevates Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento

In addition, Barde is named Regional Head of Havas Health & You Middle East.
Following global health & wellness network Havas Heath & You’s announcement of key expansions in APAC, Havas India has announced the elevation of Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento India.
As part of her new role, Sangeeta will drive the success model for offshoring and achieving strategic and impactful globalization initiatives and will also be the Regional Head of HH&Y Middle East. She will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India, and Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y. Sangeeta was elevated as Managing Director of Havas Life Sorento in April 2021.
On stepping into her new role, Sangeeta Barde said, “India as a market has unmatched prominence in terms of offering strategic value in the region and, globally. Case in point is the content center of excellence (COE) that we have built for global as well as regional scale. I look forward to further expanding the vast digitization opportunities in our data and media centers and working to perfect new and simplified content creation models. We have a very strong client base in India that spans pharma, consumer health and OTC.”
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “The network has experienced steady growth across its three key verticals: creative, media, and health. For years, Havas Life Sorento has consistently outperformed in an industry as nuanced and specialised as health communications, particularly in the face of shifting health and wellness narratives. With a leader like Sangeeta at the helm, Havas Life Sorento has consistently made a meaningful difference for clients, enabling Havas India to raise the bar for what excellence can be.”