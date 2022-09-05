Havas Life Sorento appoints John Mathew as President

John Mathew said, “Returning to advertising is an exciting homecoming for me. It’s even more exciting to be a part of Havas Life Sorento which arguably is the most comprehensive and integrated health and wellness communications and strategic business solutions company in India. As HLS enters its next growth phase in Health Marcom, health Content and Health-Tech Solutions, I hope to make a meaningful difference to the business and brands of our clients by applying the learnings I have had so far and from the learnings of ‘Havas Life and Havas Health & You’ by collaborating with the talent across our group companies.”