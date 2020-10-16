Havas Life Sorento appoints Sachin Talwalkar as Executive Creative Director

Most recently, he has worked as a brand and creative strategist for clients and agencies in India and Europe. His global client roster includes names like Volkswagen, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal Paris, Walt Disney, Times of India and Unilever. His work has been recognised by many coveted awards, including Ad Club Germany, Mobius, Eurobest, Epica, Cresta, NY Festival, Clio, Montreux Ad Festival, Ad Club Austria, Econ Awards, FAB Awards and LIAA. In 2016, Talwalkar moved on to pursue some of his passion projects. His first short film, “To Jod” (That Pair), was featured at the Cannes Film Festival that year, which was later acquired by Zee5.

Commenting on the appointment, Sangeeta Barde, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento said,

“Health & Wellness is recognized as one of the most significant sectors today. We are seeing transformations & innovations at an unprecedented rate. This changing face & pace opens opportunities to provide a fresh, innovative & creative perspective for brands & businesses. Sachin will lead the HLS creative team and work closely with Bobby Pawar to enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of our creative output. We are confident that Sachin’s vast experience & diverse expertise will bring desired value to our clients and Havas Life Sorento will continue to lead this transformation through its talent & rigor.”

"Healthcare and wellness in the communications category can boast of real impact and change. It has always fascinated me, and it is on everybody’s mind given what the world is going through right now. With business models, consumer behavior and communication channels evolving, it has become a very significant and interesting category to work in. Moreover, smart technologies, data mapping and digital marketing are providing brands and agencies newer opportunities to communicate their offerings more effectively and in real-time. I am excited to see that HLS is leading this shift in India. I look forward to contributing and accelerating this process through refreshing, relevant work." said Sachin Talwalkar.