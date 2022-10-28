Havas Life Sorento elevates Sachin Talwalkar to Chief Creative Officer

Speaking about the elevation, Bobby Pawar, chairman & chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “Sachin’s elevation is in recognition of the role he’s played in transforming Havas Life Sorento over the last few years. He has brought in better talent and has fostered a climate where they can do their best work while having fun in the process. He has evolved the creative department based on my belief that creatives with traditional and digital skills must work together so that they infect each other and, in the process, become more rounded creatives. Lastly, he’s been a great partner to me, always ready to help out with anything.”