Havas Media appoints Balachandran V as Executive Vice President – Buying North

Commenting on the appointment, R. Venkatasubramanian, President – Investments & Head – Havas Sports, Havas Media Group India, said “Bala is a seasoned media professional, and this is his second innings with Havas, having previously worked for the agency (then Euro RSCG) in 1997 as the Media & Administration lead for the Chennai market and later on led the investment portfolio for the Reckitt Benckiser Business in Delhi. We are delighted to have him back, this time to lead HMG India's North Investment operations, one of our largest business units. I am confident Bala will drive the team forward and further strengthen our investments function by hiring talented professionals with domain expertise. We wish Bala a happy homecoming!”