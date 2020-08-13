Havas Media Group appoints Sanchita Roy as Head of West India

Prior to this Sanchita was with Omnicom Media Group India including PHD and has also had stints with Wavemaker and Mindshare previously.
Havas Media Group has appointed Sanchita Roy as Head of West India. Sanchita will be responsible for the overall management and growth of the Havas Media Group Mumbai as well as the Western operations.
Sanchita will be reporting to Uday Mohan – Managing Partner, North and West India who has recently taken over the additional responsibility of West besides leading the largest operation of North India.
Commenting on Sanchita’s appointment, Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group said, “In these challenging times, while the focus has been of persistence and optimism, Havas Media Group has been steadily forging ahead with adding new clients and thus is looking at further strengthening its operations and bolstering the team. I am very happy to welcome Sanchita to Havas – she carries with her a vast experience in integrated media strategy and planning which will add immense value to both the network and our many clients. I am confident that she will lead the team well under Uday’s guidance who has handled both North & West operations in his expanded role and has been a long-standing pillar of the Havas Media Group operations.”
On her appointment, Sanchita said, “Havas Media Group has been a challenger-brand in the Indian media ecosystem but over the last few years has made huge strides in the overall media environment. Their global expertise, digital prowess and the unique ‘Together’ strategy makes it the most agile and future-ready agency network. I look forward to this opportunity and an exciting journey with Havas.”
Prior to this Sanchita was with Omnicom Media Group India including PHD and has also had stints with Wavemaker and Mindshare previously. With over 19 years of experience she has worked with brands like J&J, Beiersdorf, Unilever, Volkswagen, Ferrero, Reckitt Benckiser and has been a recipient of coveted industry awards like Media Abbys, CMO Asia, Emvies and Campaign Asia Account Person of the Year.