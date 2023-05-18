Havas Media Group India announces senior elevations

The team will report to Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India.
Havas Media Group India, the media expertise division of Havas India, has announced a significant elevation of its senior leadership team across functions to further strengthen its structure. The strategic restructuring is part of the agency's aggressive expansion of its business and service portfolios through collaborations and increased efficiency, in line with its unprecedented growth.
The agency witnessed a remarkable growth trajectory in 2022 Q4 and 2023 Q1, adding several new clients to its roster and being recognized for its exceptional work in the media industry, particularly by R3 and RECMA. The elevation of the senior leadership team is a testament to the agency's commitment to delivering unparalleled media solutions to its clients.
The leadership team comprising of Roopali Sharma, Harbir Singh, Saurabh Jain, Manish Sharma, Sanchita Roy, and Rohan Chincholi has been elevated to new roles effective immediately. The newly elevated senior leadership team will bring their extensive industry experience and expertise to drive the agency's growth, foster innovation, and enhance its service offerings. Havas Media Group India is confident that the restructuring will strengthen its position in the media industry, enabling the agency to provide its clients with innovative and effective media solutions to achieve their business objectives.
Roopali Sharma and Harbir Singh now as President – North 1 and North 2, respectively at Havas Media India will further strengthen client partnerships, profitability, and business relations. North is home to some of the longest standing client relationships of Havas Media India and is uniquely positioned to handle fast emerging market opportunities.
Saurabh Jain has been elevated as president - South, Havas Media India and will be responsible for scaling up the momentum and growth of the agency's success story in South - a key focus market for Havas Media India. The agency has broadened its scale by tapping reputable clients across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala markets during first quarter of 2023.
Manish Sharma, in his elevated role as managing partner - West, Havas Media India will continue making significant contributions to Havas' success journey in the West region. New business acquisition, growth of the existing roster and service strategy will be integral to his role.
Havas Media India takes pride in its strategy function for the value additional it does for client partners and as the Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Media India, Sanchita Roy will drive strategic innovation and growth to the next level for clients and the agency alike. Her deep industry experience and vision made her a fitting candidate to represent the agency at global platforms like Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Campaign Agency of Year – South Asia in 2022.
Rohan Chincholi has been instrumental in elevating the digital ecosystem for several client brands and launching the agency’s e-commerce function, Havas Market in India. In his new role as the Managing Partner - Digital Services, Havas Media India he will strategize on expanding and enhancing the agency offerings and outcomes in this ever-evolving function ensuring being at par with digital industry’s evolution in current times which is dynamic.
The team will report to Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India.
Commenting on the announcement, Havas Media Group India CEO, Mohit Joshi said, "We are delighted to elevate our core leadership team to new roles. Their exceptional dedication and business acumen have been critical to our success. In 2023, we have set very high growth targets for ourselves, and I am confident that the team will tap into attaining exceptional results aiding us create a meaningful difference in the country’s media eco-system. Congratulations to all."
Applauding the team on their new roles, Uday Mohan, Managing Director - Havas Media India said, “I feel great pride in seeing the team on a rapid growth path. The elevations are aimed at recognizing the team’s commitment and further strengthening our core ensuring heightened focus on sustainable growth and unlocking greater possibilities. Best wishes to all for the new journey with additional responsibilities.”