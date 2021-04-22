Havas Media Group India bolsters leadership team with Sanchita Roy taking over as Head of Strategy

Sanchita comes with a vast experience in FMCG, Telecom, Tourism & Auto having worked across key global businesses such as Unilever, J&J, Beiersdorf, SC Johnson, Reckitt, AB InBev, Nissan, Tourism Australia and Vodafone and domestic businesses such as Parle Agro and Berger Paints to name a few. In her previous role, she was heading the strategy function for Omnicom India across both agency brands, OMD & PHD. She was also responsible for rolling out PHD’s strategic planning process, Source, in India and has several thought-leadership articles to her name. Her previous stints also include Wavemaker and Mindshare. Sanchita has been a recipient of coveted industry awards namely, Media Abbys, CMO Asia, Emvies and Campaign Asia Account Person of the Year.