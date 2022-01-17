Havas Media Group India elevates Uday Mohan as President & Chief Client Officer

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “I have completed 15 years with Havas Media Group India, while Uday has spent 14 years. Uday is a friend, partner and key to the resurgence of the Media Group in the last few years. He has been working closely with me and the leadership team to turn around Gurgaon operations into one of the largest in India; and in scaling up the Mumbai operations by forging strong client relationships, wins with marquee clients such as Tata Motors CVBU, TVS Tyres, ACC & Ambuja Cement among others. I look forward to his continued support and leadership”.