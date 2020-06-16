Havas Media Indonesia appoints Satyajit Sen as CEO

He previously worked as director of media management at Samsung India. Sen’s appointment is effective immediately and he is based out of Jakarta.
Havas Group Indonesia has bolstered its leadership strength with the appointment of Satyajit Sen as Havas Media CEO. In his new role, Sen’s mandate will be to accelerate Havas Media Indonesia’s journey of transformation and exponential growth with a focus on collaboration, new business momentum, and building & leading future-ready teams. He will report to Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO Havas Group, SEA, India and North Asia.
A media and marketing professional with 29 years of experience across leading and challenger brands across verticals, Sen joins Havas Indonesia from Samsung India where led the Media Management function from 2014. While at Samsung, Satyajit is credited with consistently improving performance and effectiveness of ad spend in turbulent market conditions. Prior to Samsung, Sen was the CEO of ZenithOptimedia Group India where he successfully grew the business, consolidated key accounts and built the performance marketing team from scratch.
Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group, SEA, India, North Asia said, “Satyajit’s proven expertise in delivering value across the spectrum of media services encompassing digital, content and data coupled with extremely strong leadership skills will build on what we have already achieved in Indonesia, which has a strong portfolio of media clients like Indofood, Grab, and Godrej and take Havas Indonesia forward in its next phase of growth and expansion. His experience encompassing both brand and agency will be huge advantage in a critical market like Indonesia. I am delighted to welcome Satyajit to the Havas family and I am confident that he will propel Havas Indonesia in its next phase of evolution.”
“This is an interesting opportunity in changing and challenging times. Havas has been a pioneer in integration with its Village model of organisational structure and this multi-dimensional approach to marketing and advertising is exactly what clients are looking for. I am extremely excited to be a part of Havas Group’s futuristic agency model and looking forward to working with the team to start a new chapter for Havas Media in Indonesia,” said Sen. Sen’s appointment is effective immediately and he is based out of Jakarta.