Havas Media Network India announces the appointment of Anand Kumar as president of south

Anand has over two decades of experience in various industries such as FMCG, automobile, lifestyle, telecom and durables, and D2C and tech.
Havas Media Network India, the specialised media agency conglomerate of Havas India, has announced the appointment of Anand Kumar as president - South, Havas Media India to spearhead the operations in the southern markets.
Anand will be based out of Bengaluru and report to Uday Mohan, MD, Havas Media India, and will work closely with the core leadership team of the agency.
Anand comes with an experience of two decades spanning diverse markets and agencies. In his most recent role, Anand spearheaded a media consultancy, catering specifically to D2C clients. Prior to this, he held a decade-old stint with GroupM at various senior roles.
Armed with experience, Anand’s experience comes from multiple categories and specialised media domains he has worked over the years, including FMCG (Dabur, Wrigley’s, Amway), Automobile (Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki, Yamaha, Hyundai), Lifestyle (Antonio Puig, Clarks, ITC Apparel, Flipkart Fashion, Myntra), Telecom and Durables (Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, MTS) D2C and Tech (Flipkart, PhonePe, Vedantu, Wakefit, Rapido).
Over the past several years, Havas Media India’s southern operation has garnered substantial growth, marked by client growth and retention such as Swiggy, and the acquisition of brands including PUMA, Ola, Quickr, Joyalukkas, V-Guard, among others. This expansion has established the South as a centre, solidifying Havas Media’s standing as the preferred partner for emerging brands and unicorns in India.
Welcoming Anand onboard, Uday Mohan, MD, Havas Media India, said, “We are now poised to embark on our next phase of growth, as we stay committed to making a meaningful difference in the industry. Our robust operations in the south, offer immense potential for marketers and as we continue to grow our business, Anand’s rich expertise will prove to be a huge leverage for us in the region. His addition to the team aligns perfectly with our commitment to staying at the forefront of media innovation.”
Talking about his new role, Anand said, “It is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a resurgent Havas. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with a dedicated team that has earned the trust of some of the most esteemed brands in the nation and partner with some great marketing minds.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, remarked on the appointment, "At Havas Media Network India, our team has grown to over 1000 members, reflecting our expanding presence both in terms of capabilities, talent pool and client base nationwide. Our operations in Bengaluru serve as a hub for numerous key and successful client relationships in the region. We are deeply ingrained in the southern market, leveraging our diverse competences via teams at PivotRoots, Havas Media India, and Centre of Excellence. As our network expands rapidly, we prioritise leaders who possess a profound understanding of the industry landscape. Anand's appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing omnichannel planning capabilities and ensuring seamless workflows from client briefs to tangible business outcomes, particularly within the pivotal South market."