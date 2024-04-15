Havas Media Network India announces the appointment of Anand Kumar as president of south

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, remarked on the appointment, "At Havas Media Network India, our team has grown to over 1000 members, reflecting our expanding presence both in terms of capabilities, talent pool and client base nationwide. Our operations in Bengaluru serve as a hub for numerous key and successful client relationships in the region. We are deeply ingrained in the southern market, leveraging our diverse competences via teams at PivotRoots, Havas Media India, and Centre of Excellence. As our network expands rapidly, we prioritise leaders who possess a profound understanding of the industry landscape. Anand's appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing omnichannel planning capabilities and ensuring seamless workflows from client briefs to tangible business outcomes, particularly within the pivotal South market."