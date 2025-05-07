Havas Media Network India appoints Nitin Verma as Group Head

Havas has announced the appointment of Nitin Verma as group head for Havas Media Network India. He will be based out of Gurugram office. Nitin, who joins from GroupM after working as media planning manager for around 3 years, announced this move on his LinkedIn profile.

A seasoned professional with a strong background in media strategy, advertising, and brand management Nitin has a wealth of experience from his previous roles at prominent organisations like The Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Nitin has pursued MBA in marketing from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (MJP) Rohilkhand University.