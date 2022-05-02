Havas Media ropes in Manish Jaiswal as AVP

Previously, he was with Essence as Assistant Media Planning Director.
Havas Media Group has appointed Manish Jaiswal from Essence as assistant vice president. He joins Havas after a long stint with Group M's Essence, where he worked for 5 years as assistant media planning director. This is Jaiswal's second stint with the company, as he has previously worked as senior group head with Havas Media for 2 years.
A media professional with 11+ years of experience in diversified streams of communication specializing in Strategic Media Planning, Manish has a master's degree in marketing from IILM Institute. In the past, he also had prior stints with Mediacom, MPG and Lintas Media Group.