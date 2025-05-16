Havas Play COO R Venkatasubramanian resigns

Havas Play, the sports and entertainment network of global communications group Havas, has announced that R Venkatasubramanian has stepped down from his position as chief operating officer (COO). This concludes a long association with Havas Media India, spanning over a decade across two separate periods.

He has been associated with Havas Media India for over a decade. Most recently, he held a dual role as president – investments at Havas Media India and COO, Havas Play, where he was responsible for driving growth for Havas Play in India and leading the agency’s media investments and partnerships. He was elevated to the role of COO at Havas Play in May, 2024. Prior to his role as president – investments, he worked as the national head of buying at Havas Media.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “We are currently in the middle of a restructuring, but Venkat has decided to move on. I wish him all the best."

During his tenure as COO, Havas Play experienced strong performance across its key areas of focus: sports, content, and entertainment. The network launched several successful intellectual properties (IPs) and initiatives under his leadership.

The reasons behind his resignation and his future professional plans are not known yet.