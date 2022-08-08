Havas Worldwide India announces three senior appointments

Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Over the last two years, we have garnered exponential growth through valuable partnerships and added several marquee brands to our ever-expanding portfolio of traditional as well as new-age clients. We make a meaningful difference to the brands that we associate with through engaging storytelling, strategic expertise, and unique offerings. In our constant endeavour and commitment to make a meaningful difference, we continue to invest in strengthening our teams. With Govind, Sulagna and Neha on board, I’m confident we will further scale up our strategic planning capabilities and client relationships.”