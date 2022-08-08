Havas Worldwide India announces three senior appointments

Govind Agarwal has joined as Vice President – Account Management, Sulagna Chanda as Associate Vice President – Strategic Planning, and Neha Gupta as Associate Vice President – Client Servicing.
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has made three key appointments across its Mumbai and Delhi offices. Govind Agarwal has joined Havas Worldwide Mumbai as Vice President – Account Management. Meanwhile, Sulagna Chanda has been appointed as Associate Vice President – Strategic Planning, and Neha Gupta has joined as Associate Vice President – Client Servicing.
Both Sulagna and Neha will work out of Havas Worldwide Delhi. These appointments will help strengthen the agency's strategy and business teams and further drive the specialist services for which Havas Worldwide India is now known.
Havas Worldwide India has recorded phenomenal growth in recent years and has been consolidating its senior leadership team to support this momentum. Its dynamic and agile business model has assisted the agency in building a strong client roster across its Mumbai and Delhi offices, resulting in a growth of more than 30% across both offices. As a result, Havas Worldwide India has consistently been ranked in the top three (and number one for the last four months) in the monthly 'R3 New Business Creative Agency' list.
Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Over the last two years, we have garnered exponential growth through valuable partnerships and added several marquee brands to our ever-expanding portfolio of traditional as well as new-age clients. We make a meaningful difference to the brands that we associate with through engaging storytelling, strategic expertise, and unique offerings. In our constant endeavour and commitment to make a meaningful difference, we continue to invest in strengthening our teams. With Govind, Sulagna and Neha on board, I’m confident we will further scale up our strategic planning capabilities and client relationships.”
With over 16 years of experience, Govind has managed some of the biggest brands across key sectors such as FMCG, Banking, Fashion, Beauty, Entertainment and more. His strengths include business growth and lending his expertise to extend marketing campaign ideas across digital, social, direct & on-ground stages. Over the years, he has managed brands including Medimix, Inox, Kotak Life Insurance, Godrej, Danone, Skoda Auto, and Kellogg’s, among others.
Over her 12-year-long career, Sulagna has built her core strengths in brand strategy, consumer insights and leading agencies to establish effective marketing solutions. Some key accounts that she has managed through her career include The Times of India, ITC Hotels, Unilever, GSK, Disney and more.
Neha is a Communication Management specialist with over 13 years of experience in handling brands, including Sony, Chicco, Dabur Chyawanprash, MasterCard, Reebok, Whirlpool, ESPN STAR Sports, ITC Hotels and more.