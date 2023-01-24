Havas Worldwide India appoints Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director

Debanjan Basak said, “Havas Group India's continued focus on producing both relevant and meaningful work, Havas Worldwide India’s impressive and expansive client roster, and the fact that it is led by creative stalwarts like Bobby Pawar and Anupama Ramaswamy were all things that really excited me about the network. I've always believed that a brand reflects not only the ever-changing market trends, but also the ever-changing human emotions, and that we as advertising professionals must weave stories that capture both. I am confident that Havas Worldwide India will provide me with the opportunity to create these engaging stories, particularly in the digital space, and I am very excited about the opportunities that await me in the future.”