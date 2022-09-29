Havas Worldwide India appoints Nikhil Guha & Neeraj Toor as group creative directors

With over 14 years of experience, Nikhil joins Havas Worldwide India from McCann Worldgroup. This is Nikhil’s second stint with the agency; he has also worked with Publicis India and Contract Advertising in the past. Over the course of his career, he has worked on well-known brands such as Nescafe, Zomato, Maggi, SpiceJet, MakeMyTrip, and Nokia, to name a few. His work has also received a plethora of global and local awards, including Bronze Lion at Cannes Lions, a Gold and Grand Prix at the APAC Effies, as well as numerous Effies and Abbys. In fact, his campaign ‘No Child Bride’ for Child Survival India won Havas Worldwide India a Bronze metal at Cannes Lions in 2014.